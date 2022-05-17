Anker’s latest tech deals includes speakers, chargers and cables

Anker has a number of new tech on sale that can help you charge and pump some music. The company has dropped prices on speakers, chargers, and cables.
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $99 (Save $70)
- Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux for $55.99 (Save $14)
- Anker 3.3ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $23,.99 (save $6)
- Anker 6ft Premium Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack] for $31.99 (Save $8)
- Anker Ergonomic Optical USB Wired Vertical Mouse for $21.24 (save $3.75)
- Anker Nebula Capsule Max, Pint-Sized Wi-Fi Mini Projector for $699 (Save $150 with coupon)
- Anker NEBULA Astro Mini Portable Projector for $349 (save $70 with coupon)
- eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) for $169 (Save $30)
- eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit for $239 (save $60)
- eufy Security Solo IndoorCam C24, 2K Security Indoor Camera for $54.99 (save $10)
- Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker with Titanium Drivers for $139 (Save $30)
- Anker PowerConf S3 Bluetooth Speakerphone for $119 (save $50)
- Bluetooth Speakers, Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker for $49 (save $10)
- Soundcore 3 by Anker Soundcore, Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 (save $20)
- Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker for $59 (save $15)
- Anker Soundcore Boost Bluetooth Speaker for $89 (save $20)
- Anker Magnetic Wireless Charger with 5 ft Built-in USB-C Cable for $18.39 (save $4.60)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada