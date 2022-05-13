Here’s an updated list of Best Buy’s Top Deals for the week

Best Buy Canada has updated its Top Deals page to reflect new discounts on wearables, smart home accessories, TVs, monitors and a bunch of PC peripherals and accessories. The new deals went live earlier today, and stand good until Monday, May 29th.

Check out the deals below:

TVs and monitors

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN65TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $899.99 (save $50)

Samsung The Frame 75-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN75LS03AAFXZC) – 2021: $2,499.99 (save $500)

Acer 27-inch FHD 75Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (KA272): $199.99 (save $80)

PCs and accessories

Logitech Marathon Wireless Laser Mouse (M705): $49.99 (save $20)

HP Pavilion Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-10700F/1TB HDD/256GB SSD/16GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1660 Super): $1,399.99 (save $200)

Canon PIXMA TS3429 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer: $79.99 (save $20)

WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0140HBK-NESE) – Black: $309.99 (save $90)

Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed 16000 DPI Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $10)

SteelSeries Apex 3 Backlit Gaming Keyboard: $69.99 (save $10)

Logitech G413 TKL SE Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $69.99 (save $10)

Logitech HD Webcam (C615): $39.99 (save $10)

Razer Kiyo Webcam & Seiren X Microphone Streaming Kit: $129.99 (save $70)

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam with HDR & Noise-Cancelling Mics: $199.99 (save $50)

WD My Passport 2TB USB Portable External Hard Drive (WDBYVG0020BBK-WESN) – Black: Available for $79.99

Headphones and audio products

Jabra Elite 85t In-Ear Advanced Active Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Titanium Black: $199.99 (save $100)

Skullcandy Dime In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – Black: Available for $29.99

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $139.99 (save $20)

JBL Flip 5 Eco Edition Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Ocean Blue: $19.99 (save $20)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $599.99 (save $100)

Laptops and tablets

HP 15.6-inch Laptop – Jet Black (Intel Core i3-1115G4/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11): $569.99 (save $130)

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 13-inch 256GB Windows 11 Tablet w/ Intel i5/8GB RAM -Graphite: $1,299.99 (save $230)

Wearables

Garmin vivofit 4 Fitness Tracker – Large – Black: $79.99 (save $20)

Garmin vivoactive 4 45mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Slate/Black: $299.99 (save $100)

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (GPS) 40mm Silver Aluminum Case with Pure Platinum/Black Nike Sport Band: Available for $399.99

Garmin Forerunner 45S 39mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – White: $199.99 (save $80)

Suunto 7 Titanium 50mm Smartwatch with Outdoor Maps & Heart Rate Monitor – Stone Grey: $454.99 (save $195)

Smart home

Swann Enforcer Wired HD DVR Security System with 4 Bullet 1080p FHD Cameras – White/Black: $299.99 (save $50)

eufy Wired Outdoor 1080p Floodlight Camera with 2-Way Audio – White: $179.99 (save $60)

eufy 2k Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black: $229.99 (save $50)

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa – Misty Blue: $69.99 (save $20)

Everything else

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo – Grey: Available for $699

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6-inch Laptop – Abyss Blue (AMD Ryzen 7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 11): $799.99 (save $150)

Oral-B iO Series 8 Smart Electric Toothbrush (iO M8.3A1.1B) – White Alabaster: $299.99 (save $50)

GoPowerBike GoEagle 750-Watt 18.5-inch Electric Bike – Black: $1,599.99 (save $200)

Anker PowerWave 4-In-1 Wireless Charging Dock (B2575J11-5): $99.99 (save $30)

Mophie 15W 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad (401305835) – Black: $129.99 (save $30)

Belkin BOOST CHARGE Pro 3-in-1 15W Wireless Charging Stand with Magsafe (WIZ009ttBK) – Black: $159.99 (save $10)

NordicTrack FreeStride Trainer FS10i Elliptical – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,999.97 (save $1,100)

ProForm Pro 2000 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,699.99 (save $300)