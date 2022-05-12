One Plus Nord 2’s successor to launch in EU next week

OnePlus’s mid-range sub-brand Nord is soon getting a new addition. According to AndroidAuthority, OnePlus has confirmed that it will host a launch event for the new OnePlus Nord 2T on May 19th at 10am ET.

The report suggests that the device will only release in Europe and UK, and considering that its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord 2 never made it to Canada, it’s unlikely the Nord 2T will — at least not this month.

From what we know so far, the OnePlus Nord 2T is rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also reportedly sport a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, Android 12, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature 80W fast charging, making it the fastest charging phone in the Nord lineup.

The unreleased device is expected to cost €399, which is about $540 CAD.

Via: AndroidAuthority

Image Credit: Sahil Karoul