These three games are free to claim on the Epic Games Store

If you’re on PC and want to try out new games for free, the Epic Games Store is currently giving away three games for free on its launcher.

This week’s free games are Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Prey and Redout: Enhanced Edition.

You can claim the titles for free until May 19th from the Epic Games Launcher, and once you claim the titles, you get to keep them forever.

Jotun is an indie action-exploration game based on the Norse mythology where you play the role of Thora, a Viking warrior, whereas Prey is a first-person action-adventure game set on Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032. In-game, Talos I gets overtaken by hostile aliens where you must survive using the tools found on the station.

Redout: Enhanced Edition is the odd one of the bunch. It’s a co-op Racing game that is “designed to be an uncompromising, fast, tough and satisfying driving experience, soaked in that vertigo that stands at the core of the arcade racing genre.”

Follow the links to learn more or claim Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Prey and Redout: Enhanced Edition.

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games