Koodo increases cost of its tab plans by $4 a month

Koodo has increased the cost of its Tab Mid and Tab Plus plans.

The plans increased from $56 a month to $60. A user on RedFlagDeals first shared the news, which iPhone in Canada reported.

Customers can use one of the tab options to purchase a new phone and pay it off in equal installments over 24 months.

The Tab Plus option offers a loan valued at $792, and customers pay in monthly installments worth $33.

The Tab Mid option has a $360 loan, and customers pay $15 a month.

Both tabs offer the loan option with 10GB of data at 4G speed, unlimited calling in Canada, and unlimited international texting. This plan was worth $56 a month but now costs $60.

A second plan worth $65 a month offers all of the above and an extra 5GB of data. It’s unclear if the cost of this plan increased.

No changes seem to be applied to the basic plan.

As iPhone in Canada reports, the monthly increase means customers pay Koodo an extra $48 a year.

MobileSyrup has asked Koodo to provide details on the change and will provide an update once available.

Source: RedFlagDeals via iPhone in Canada