Save big on wearables with this week’s Best Buy Top Deals

Every week, we bring you the top deals from Canada’s biggest tech retailer, and the latest deals are now live at Best Buy. This week’s top Best Buy deals include a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphone, Razer’s gaming peripherals, DJI’s FPV Quadcopter Drone and more!

Check out the full list of deals below:

PC Essentials

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Gaming Keyboard: $139.99 (save $90)

Logitech Marathon Wireless Laser Mouse (M705): $49.99 (save $20)

Razer Ornata Chroma V2 Backlit Mecha-Membrane Gaming Keyboard: $74.99 (save $25)

Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (save $13)

Razer Nommo Chroma 2.0 Gaming Computer Speaker System: $149.99 (save $50)

Logitech HD Webcam (C615): $39.99 (save $10)

Microsoft Modern 1080p HD Webcam: $49.99 (save $20)

Razer Kiyo Webcam & Seiren X Microphone Streaming Kit: $129.99 (save $70)

Sengled Smart 4m (13 ft.) Wi-Fi LED Light Strip: $59.99 (save $40)

Twinkly Line Smart 1.5m (5 ft.) RGB LED Light Strip – 600 Lights: $79.99 (save $20)

Seagate One Touch 5TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKC5000404) – Grey: $139.99 (save $15)

WD Easystore 16TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0160HBK-NESE) – Black: $379.99 (save $100)

Seagate One Touch 2TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive (STKB2000404) – Grey: Available for $89.99

Samsung 870 QVO 1TB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (MZ-77Q1T0B/AM): $139.99 (save $10)

Samsung T7 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PC1T0T/AM) – Grey: $139.99 (save $35)

HP LaserJet M139we Monochrome Wireless All-In-One Laser Printer: $209.99 (save $30)

Wearables

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & 6-Months Premium – White: $158.99 (save $21)

Fitbit Charge 5 Fitness Tracker with GPS, Heart Rate, Sleep & 6-Months Premium – Black: $158.99 (save $21)

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate – Black: $89.99 (save $40)

Garmin Forerunner 45 42mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Black: $199.99 (save $80)

Garmin Venu SQ Music Edition Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Navy/ Light Gold: Available for $289.99

Garmin Venu 2S 40.4mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor & Health Tracking – Light Sand: Available for $459.99

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Heart/Stress Management Tools & Voice Assistant -Sage Grey: Available for $259.99

Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa & Heart Rate Tracking – Petal: $159.99 (save $10)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $249.99 (save $30)

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $289.99 (save $30)

Citizen CZ Smart 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Black: $279.99 (save $20)

Bulova Multifunction 36mm Women’s Analog Dress Watch – Silver/Mother of Pearl: $99.99 (save $325)

Bulova Sport 43mm Men’s Sport Watch – Black: $149.99 (save $30)

Smart home and home cleaning

Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Security Camera – Snow: $109.99 (save $20)

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $369.99 (save $70)

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – Iron/Purple: $599.99 (save $100)

Miele Complete C3 Limited Edition Canister Vacuum – Tayberry Red: $499.99 (save $200)

Shark EZ Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum – Dark Grey: $449 (save $100)

Neato Robotics D9 Robot Vacuum – Brushed Black: $429.99 (save $470)

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8 Robot Vacuum & Mop – Black: $399.99 (save $250)

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ Mopping Robot Vacuum – Grey: $699.99 (save $400)

Tineco Pure One S12 PRO EX Cordless Smart Stick Vacuum – Grey: $599.99 (save $100)

Fitness

ProForm Sport 5.0 Folding Treadmill – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $899.99 (save $800)

NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle Exercise Bike – 2021 Model – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,499.99 (save $400)

ProForm VUE Smart Fitness Mirror: $1,799.99 (save $85)

NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Folding Treadmill with 30-Day iFit Membership Included – 2021 Model: $2,699.97 (save $300)

NordicTrack RW600 Rowing Machine – 30-Day iFit Membership Included: $1,299.99 (save $200)

TVs and monitors

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV (QN65QN88AAFXZC) – 2021 – Titan Black: $2,199.99 (save $100)

Samsung 70-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN70TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $999.99 (save $200)

LG 27-inch FHD 75Hz 5ms GTG IPS LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (27MP500-B) – Black: $219.99 (save $30)

Headphones and speakers

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Black: $149.99 (save $100)

Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Blue: $149.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones – Phantom Violet: $189.99 (save $10)

JBL Xtreme 3 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $379.99 (save $70)

Sony HT-G700 400-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $599.99 (save $100)

Laptops and tablets

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Blue (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Win 11 S): $569.99 (save $130)

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop – Moss (Intel Evo i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Win 11): $999.99 (save $350)

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 Dual-Screen 256GB Android 11 5G Tablet/Phone – Obsidian: $1,429.99 (save $600)

Everything else

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with Point – 2 Pack: $249.99 (save $100)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (AMD Ryzen 7 5700G/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070): $1,899.99 (save $500)

DJI FPV Quadcopter Drone with Camera & Controller – Dark Grey: $1,269.99 (save $100)

Insignia 30-inch Bottom Freezer Refrigerator; Electric Convection Range; Dishwasher; 6-Piece Cookware Set -Stainless: $2,399.99 (save $680)

These deals are available starting today, May 6th, and last until Thursday, May 12th.

