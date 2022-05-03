fbpx
Here’s what’s new on Hayu in May 2022

Check what's new coming to the reality streaming service, Hayu

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
May 3, 20227:04 AM EDT
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is everything coming to Hayu in May:

  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 14 (May 2nd)
  • Welcome Home Nikki Glaser: Season 1. (May 2nd)
  • Murdered By Morning: Season 2 (May 8th)
  • Love Match Atlanta: Season 1 (May 9th)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (May 12th)
  • The Bachelorette Austalia: Season 7 (May 20th)
  • Blue Crush (May 27th)

Continuing Series

  • Kandi & The Gang: Season 1 (Mondays)
  • Snapped: Killer Couples: Season 16 (Mondays)
  • Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season 3 (Tuesdays)
  • Made in Chelsea: Season 23 (Tuesdays)
  • Summer House: Season 6 (Tuesdays)
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 18 (Tuesdays-Saturdays)
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 12 (Wednesdays)
  • Below Deck Down Under: Season 1 (Fridays)
  • Top Chef: Season 19 (Fridays)
  • An Unexpected Killer: Season 3A (Saturdays)

