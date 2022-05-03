Here’s what’s new on Hayu in May 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

Below is everything coming to Hayu in May:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 14 (May 2nd)

Welcome Home Nikki Glaser: Season 1. (May 2nd)

Murdered By Morning: Season 2 (May 8th)

Love Match Atlanta: Season 1 (May 9th)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (May 12th)

The Bachelorette Austalia: Season 7 (May 20th)

Blue Crush (May 27th)

Continuing Series