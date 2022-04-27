Apple launches repair program for Apple Watch Series 6 blank screen issue

Apple has launched a new service program for Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatches suffering from blank screen problems. The tech giant says that affected Series 6 owners can request a free repair directly through Apple or an authorized repair provider.

According to Apple, only a small number of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 models suffer from this issue, which turns the wearable’s display blank permanently. Series 6 smartwatches affected by the issue were manufactured between April and September 2021.

If you want to check if your Series 6 is eligible for a repair, you can enter its serial number on Apple’s website. Apple says that the program covers the Series 6 for two years after the purchase of the smartwatch. The 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 is not affected by this issue.

For more on the Apple Watch Series 6, check out my review of the smartwatch from back in 2020.

Source: Apple Via: 9to5Mac