Rumoured OnePlus 10 to feature faster charging than the OnePlus 10 Pro

While OnePlus has released its latest OnePlus 10 Pro flagship in international markets, many have been left wondering whether there will be a OnePlus 10 standard ‘non-pro’ model.

According to reliable leaker @OnLeaks, we know the OnePlus 10 isn’t a fable, and some of its features will even leave the OnePlus 10 Pro in the dust.

So… Today, I can confirm that the vanilla #OnePlus10 is definitely coming and guess what… I have its complete specs sheet to share with you…😏 #FutureSquad This exclusive comes on behalf of @digitindia -> https://t.co/AdZHiDO9EC pic.twitter.com/SKTFRsrvV1 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 21, 2022

According to the report, shared by Digit, the OnePlus 10 will release later in 2022 with either a Qualcomm chip or a MediaTek SoC. The report also suggests that the device will feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh, the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 is likely to have a 50-megapixel main camera, as well as a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro camera, in contrast to the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 48-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens.

Lastly, the OnePlus 10 is expected to feature a 4,800mAh battery along with 150W fast charging, which is smaller than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s 5000mAh battery, but with faster charging than the pro model’s 80W capability, which is limited to 65-watts in North America.

As a reminder, these snippets of information are just leaks, and we recommend that you take them with a grain of salt until something official comes from OnePlus.

You can read our full review on the OnePlus 10 Pro if you want to learn more about OnePlus’ latest device.

Source: Digit