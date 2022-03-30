fbpx
Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 to feature similar design to its predecessor

Most significant changes will be internal

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 30, 202210:23 AM EDT
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 3 is a phenomenal handset, but there’s definitely room for improvement. According to a well-known tipster, it doesn’t look like we’ll get that evolution we want in the Galaxy Fold 4, unfortunately.

According to Ice Universe, the Fold 4 won’t have a design change from the Fold 3. Instead of a large jump like the Fold 3 in comparison to the Fold 2, the Fold 4 will be more like a minimal update.

While the outside of the Fold 4 will look rather familiar, there will be at least some changes. We’re expecting to see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or even the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, alongside an ultra-thin glass for the screen. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature an S Pen holder, allowing users to insert the stylus into the handset.

The Galaxy Fold 4 isn’t the only foldable that will make an appearance this year. Rumours indicate that Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Flip 4 and another surprise Galaxy device with a flexible display.

Source: @UniverseIce

