Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 to feature similar design to its predecessor

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 3 is a phenomenal handset, but there’s definitely room for improvement. According to a well-known tipster, it doesn’t look like we’ll get that evolution we want in the Galaxy Fold 4, unfortunately.

I'm more concerned about the Fold4, which, in Samsung's style, won't easily change the design to keep costs to a minimum unless its market share is threatened. Fold4 may be just Fold3s, or Fold2ss — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 26, 2022

According to Ice Universe, the Fold 4 won’t have a design change from the Fold 3. Instead of a large jump like the Fold 3 in comparison to the Fold 2, the Fold 4 will be more like a minimal update.

While the outside of the Fold 4 will look rather familiar, there will be at least some changes. We’re expecting to see a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor or even the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, alongside an ultra-thin glass for the screen. Additionally, the phone is rumoured to feature an S Pen holder, allowing users to insert the stylus into the handset.

The Galaxy Fold 4 isn’t the only foldable that will make an appearance this year. Rumours indicate that Samsung will also launch the Galaxy Flip 4 and another surprise Galaxy device with a flexible display.

Source: @UniverseIce