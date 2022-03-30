Tim Hortons testing drive-thru tech that delivers orders via conveyor belt

Tim Hortons is testing new automated drive-thru technology in Ontario.

In a tweet from the official Tim Hortons account, the company shows off new automated pick-up points that use conveyor belts to deliver on-site and mobile orders to customers:

We’re testing something new at a handful of Tims restaurants! These automated drive-thru pickup points use a conveyor system for both on-site and mobile orders. pic.twitter.com/0VlJaJC3dG — Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) March 28, 2022

CTV News further detailed the new system in its reporting, explaining that locations with the tech offer a second drive-thru lane and use a conveyor belt to move customers’ orders over the first lane. Customers in the second lane can pay for their order to open a box with electric doors to get the order.

The first and only trial of the tech is located at a Tim Hortons in Tecumseh, Ontario, just outside of Windsor. Tim Hortons expects to launch more tests this spring.

“We’re also working on double-drive thru lane formats where one lane is dedicated to mobile orders and enhanced curbside pickup designs,” the company told CTV News.

While unique, as CTV News points out, Tim Hortons has tried new takes on drive-thru windows before. For example, a Toronto location on Bloor Street has a “walk-up window” so customers don’t need to go inside the store.

Header image credit: Tim Hortons (screenshot)

Source: Tim Hortons (Twitter) Via: CTV News