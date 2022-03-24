Samsung will reportedly expand foldable line with third device this summer

This summer Samsung will likely have another Unpacked event unveiling its new foldable lineup. We’re expecting to see the successors to the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3, but this August might have another surprise in store. Leaks indicate there’s a new foldable on the horizon.

The news comes from Galaxy Club, which confirmed the third device on the way. Galaxy Club found three new codenames, B4, Q4 and N4. We know that B4 is the Z Flip 4, and Q4 is the Z Fold 4, so what’s left is this mysterious N4.

At CES 2022, Samsung unveiled some of the flexible displays it’s working on, including a ‘Flex S’ tri-folding phone that can fold both in and out of an S form. This allows a smartphone to fold into a large tablet. The Flex G, on the other hand, is more compact, but is also a tri-folding and folds inwards so that no part of the display is visible when fully folded.

Additionally, on Samsung’s OLED website, the company showcases other foldable glass displays it’s working on. The South Korean company’s site shows the Flex Square which is the Z Fold 3 foldable display method, the Flex Bar, which is the Z Flip 3’s style of folding. There’s also a Flex Note, which looks like a foldable tablet.

Samsung is also working on other flexible displays as well, such as rollable screens and slideable panels.

Leaker Ice Universe, on the other hand, confirmed that the Fold 4 and the Flip 4 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor. This chipset hasn’t been announced yet, which means that these handsets will be even more powerful than the smartphones currently on the market.

Samsung Galaxy Fold4，Flip4，Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Plus，TSMC 4nm

100% sure — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 24, 2022

If Samsung releases a third foldable this summer it’s likely that it will also sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus processor, but that’s pure speculation.

However, like all leaks, one should take this with a grain of salt until Samsung officially reveals its new foldable lineup.

Header image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Galaxy Club, Ice Universe