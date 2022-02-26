Get $300 for 200k points during Shoppers Drug Mart bonus points event

Shoppers Drug Mart is back with another ‘Bonus Redemption Event‘ until March 2nd.

The event effectively offers bonus points when you redeem certain amounts of PC Optimum points on purchases, resulting in an extra discount. The three tiers of bonus points are as follows:

Redeem 50,000 points for up to $65 off (normally $50 off)

Redeem 100,000 points for up to $140 off (normally $100 off)

Redeem 200,000 points for up to $300 off (normally $200 off)

Ultimately, that means you get more if you redeem more points. Plus, it’s worth noting that Shoppers sells various electronics — for example, you could redeem 200,000 points to get $300 off a Nintendo Switch, meaning you just pay $79.99 for the console.

Shoppers’ redemption event runs from February 25th to March 2nd, so if you’re looking to make any big purchases and have a ton of points saved up, now might be the time to use them.

However, there are a few caveats to keep in mind, as highlighted by the deal experts over at RedFlagDeals. First, customers pay taxes on the entire amount of the purchase. Second, customers can’t redeem the points for gift cards. Third, customers can’t use multiple bonus redemptions in one transaction. Finally, customers can’t earn points on the redeemed amount, but can still earn points on the amount leftover.

Those are all good things to keep in mind for anyone planning to take advantage of the bonus redemption event.

You can learn more about the Shoppers Drug Mart redemption event here.

Source: Shoppers Drug Mart Via: RFD