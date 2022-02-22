Yes, Slack is down [Update: Now working for some users]

Update 22/02/2022 12:19pm ET: Slack is back online for some users.

The original story is below:

Pack it in, the day is already over.

If you haven’t been able to access your workplace’s Slack account this morning, you’re not alone. The collaboration platform is experiencing issues, resulting in some users being unable to log into the service or send/receive messages.

Slack’s Status Twitter account says that “Some customer[s] may be experiencing issues with loading Slack.”

Some customer may be experiencing issues with loading Slack. We'll provide a status update once we have more information. We're sorry for the disruption. https://t.co/rd7foQMlhf — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) February 22, 2022

On Down Detector, there’s a massive influx of reported Slack outages starting at roughly 9am ET/6am PT.

It’s unclear when Slack will be back online. In the past, the platform has fixed services relatively quickly, though in early January the service was down for several hours.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Source: @SlackStatus