Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in March 2022

Disney has confirmed the full lineup of movies and shows hitting Disney+ Canada in March.

Some of the highlights include the very Canadian Pixar film Turning Red, Marvel’s Moon Knight series and the streaming premieres of Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

See below for the full list:

March 2nd

Broken Karaoke (Season 1)

Our Kind of People (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]

Secrets of Sulpher Springs (Season 2) [Disney+ Star]

West Side Story

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Seasons 1-2) [Disney+ Star]

March 3rd

The Dropout (season premiere) [Star Original]

March 4th

The Call of the Wild [Disney+ Star]

Fresh [Star Original]

Russia’s Wild Tiger

The Way of the Cheetah

March 9th

Army Wives (Seasons 1-7) [Disney+ Star]

How I Met Your Father (Season 1 premiere, first two episodes) [Star Original]

March 11th

Clotilda: Last American Slave Ship

Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red [Disney+ Original]

Great Expectations [Disney+ Star]

How Stella Got Her Groove Back [Disney+ Star]

Turning Red [Disney+ Original]

March 16th

Good Trouble [Disney+ Star]

Malcolm in the Middle (Seasons 1-5) [Disney+ Star]

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 3, two episodes)

Nightmare Alley

Zeke and Luther (Seasons 1-3)

March 18th

Cheaper by the Dozen (season premiere) [Disney+ Original]

Lorenzo

More Than Robots [Disney+ Original]

March 23rd

Dirt (Seasons 1-2)

Doc McStuffins shorts (Season 1)

The Doc Files (Season 1)

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (Season 1)

Parallels [Disney+ Original]

Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya (Season 1)

March 25th

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u [Disney+ Original]

Sunset Strip [Disney+ Star]

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse [Disney+ Original]

March 30th

Alaska Animal Rescue (Seasons 1-2)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]

Ancient China From Above (Season 1)

Apollo: Back to the Moon (Season 1)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Atlas of Cursed Places (Season 1)

Being the Queen

Bin Laden’s Hard Drive

Born in Africa (Season 1)

Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Buried Secrets of WWII (Season 1)

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cannibal Sharks

The Cave [Disney+ Star]

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 1)

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Dog: Impossible (Season 2)

Europe From Above (Season 1)

Eyewitness: D-Day

Flooded Tombs of the Nile

Gathering Storm (Season 1)

Great Shark Chow Down

The Hatcher Family Diary (Season 1)

Heartland Docs, DVM (Season 3)

Hitler’s Teen Killers

The Hot Zone (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]

Ice Road Rescues (Season 5)

Impact with Gal Gadot (Season 1)

India From Above (Season 1)

Inside North Korea’s Dynasty (Season 1)

Jade Eyed Leopard

Jungle Animal Rescue

Kingdom Of The Mummies (Season 1)

The Last Ice

Life And Death In Paradise: Crocs Of The Caribbean

Lost City Of Machu Picchu

Lost On Everest (Fka: Everest Great Mystery)

Lost Temple Of The Inca

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Lost Treasures Of Egypt (Seasons 1-2)

Lost Treasures Of The Maya (Season 1)

Made In A Day (Season 1)

Man Vs. Shark

Mission To The Sun

Moon Knight [Disney+ Original]

Most Wanted Sharks

Narco Wars (Seasons 1-2)

Nazi Megastructures (Season 6)

Nazi Megastructures: America’s War (Season 5)

9/11: One Day in America (Season 1)

The 90S Greatest (Season 1)

North Korea From The Inside With Michael Palin (Season 1)

Photo Ark (Season 2)

Pompeii: Secrets Of The Dead

Port Protection Alaska (Aka: Lawless Island) (Seasons 3-4)

Prairie Dog Manor (Season 1)

Primal Survivor (Seasons 4-5)

Rise Again: Tulsa And The Red Summer

Rogue Shark? (Aka: Rogue Jaws)

Queens (Season 1) [Disney+ Star]

Science Of Stupid (Seasons 7-8)

Scream Queens (Seasons 1-2) [Disney+ Star]

Secrets Of The Bull Shark

Secrets Of The Zoo (Season 3)

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (Season 1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (Season 2)

Shark Attack Files (Season 1)

Shark Gangs

Shark Vs Surfer

Shark Vs. Whale

Sharkcano

Sharks Of The Bermuda Triangle

Sharks Vs. Dolphins: Blood Battle

Story Of God With Morgan Freeman, The (Season 3)

Surviving The Mount St. Helens Disaster (Aka: American Volcano)

Texas Storm Squad

To Catch A Smuggler (Seasons 1-2)

Ultimate Survival WWII (Season 1)

Ultimate Viking Sword

Unknown Waters With Jeremy Wade (Season 1)

Viking Warrior Women

What The Shark?

When Sharks Attack (Seasons 5-6)

Wild Cats Of India (Season 1)

Wild Central America (Season 1)

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole (Season 1)

Wild Nordic (Season 1)

Witness To Disaster (Fka: Eyewitness) (Season 1)

Women Of Impact: Changing The World

World’s Biggest Bullshark

World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?

World’s Most Dangerous Shark? (Aka: World’s Deadliest Shark)

X-Ray Earth (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna (Season 10)

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (Season 6)

