One star Uber riders can now see how their rating is calculated

Ever wonder why you got a specific rating from your Uber driver? A new update might help you figure out why.

The rideshare app now allows all riders to see how their rating is calculated through its new privacy center. Riders can see how many drivers gave them one-star ratings, five-star ratings, and everything in between.

Here’s how to access it:

Open the settings menu, go to privacy, and tap privacy center.

Swipe to the right and tap on the tile that says, ‘would you like to see a summary of how you use Uber.’

Go down to the “browse your data” section and tap the tile that says ‘view my ratings’ to access the breakdown.

Uber reports riders in Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, London, and Hamilton have the lowest average rating and points to tips on its blog that can help riders boast that one star to five.

Riders should be ready for their driver’s arrival to not waste time. Back seat passengers should also buckle up, as studies show doing so lowers the risk of drivers getting injured in a crash.

Riders should never leave a mess for drivers to clean up or leave any belongings behind when getting ready to go. Also, avoid slamming the door. Uber says it’s one of the main reasons why drivers deduct stars.

Source: Uber