Glenn Brandt appointed as Rogers’ chief financial officer

Glenn Brandt has been appointed the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Rogers Communications, a role previously filled by now president and CEO Tony Staffieri.

Brandt has worked for Rogers for the past 30 years in a variety of roles. Most recently he was the senior vice president of corporate finance.

“I look forward to working with the team to build on Rogers’ strong legacy of growth, deliver on our key priorities, and enhance value for our shareholders,” Brandt said in a statement.

A messy feud resulted in Staffieri serving as interim CEO back in November after former leader Joe Natale was ousted. This was the second time Edward Rogers, the chair of the board, attempted to appoint Staffieri.

Senior staffer Paulina Molnar stepped into the role of interim CFO.

Staffieri was appointed the official president and CEO in early January.

Source: Rogers