Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in February 2022

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix and Crave in February.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in FebruaryL

Leaving Netflix

Bad Grandpa 0.5 (February 1st)

Jackass 3 (February 1st)

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie (February 1st)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (February 1st)

Star Trek (February 1st)

Star Trek Into Darkness (February 1st)

Jurassic Park (February 28th)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (February 28th)

Jurassic Park III (February 28th)

Jurassic World (February 28th)

Leaving Crave

Scoob! (February 24th)

Grass Farmers: Regenerative Agriculture & The Canadian Grasslands (February 27th)

Supa Stirkas: seasons 4-6 (February 27th)

Cold Water Cowboys: season 4 (February 28th)

The Scent of Rain & Lightning (February 28th)

McLaren (February 28th)

The Scorpion King (February 28th)

The Fox-Badger Family (February 28th)

Garfield Gets Real (February 28th)

Garfield Fun Fest (February 28th)

Garfield Pet Force (February 28th)

A Beginner’s Guide To Endings (February 28th)

Collaborator (February 28th)

Harold & Kumar Escape (February 28th)

Operation Enduring Freedom: America Fights Back (February 28th)

Broadcast News (February 28th)

The Longest Ride (February 28th)

41 (February 28th)

Extraordinary (February 28th)

Military Wives (February 28th)

White Lie (February 28th)

Daddy’s Little Girls (February 28th)

Madea Goes to Jail (February 28th)

Madea’s Family Reunion (February 28th)

Madea’s Witness Protection (February 28th)

Peeples (February 28th)

The Family That Preys (February 28th)

The Perks of Being A Wallflower (February 28th)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (February 28th)

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (February 28th)

Tyler Perry’s Madea’ Tough Love (February 28th)

Why Did I Get Married Too?

8 Mile (February 28th)

A Million Ways To Die In The West (February 28th)

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (February 28th)

Career Opportunities (February 28th)

Fear And Loating In Las Vegas (February 28th)

Fried Green Tomatoes (February 28th)

Get Him To The Greek (February 28th)

Happy Gilmore (February 28th)

Les Misêrables In Concert: The 25th Anniversary (February 28th)

Lowriders (February 28th)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (February 28th)

Safe House (February 28th)

Senna (February 28th)

Sixteen Candles (February 28th)

Traffic (February 28th)

Bugsby (February 28th)

Cold Comes The Night (February 28th)

Country Strong (February 28th)

Starship Troopers (February 28th)

Taxi Driver (February 28th)

The Legend of Zorro (February 28th)

Underworld: Awakening (February 28th)

Barbie Vlogs (February 28th)

Thomas & Friends: season 6-7 (February 28th)

Divide & Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes (February 28th)

Abby Hatcher: season 1 (February 28th)

Zo Zo Zombie: season 1 (February 28th)

Moka’s Fabulous Adventures (February 28th) Here’s what’s leaving Netflix Canada and Crave in January 2022

Image credit: Crave