YouTube announces grantees of its #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund

Back in 2020, YouTube launched its #YouTubeBlack Voices Fund, which supports Black creators and artists on YouTube. Now, the video platform has announced its creator 2022 grantees, which includes five Canadian creators.

Throughout 2022, YouTube will work with these creators and offer dedicated partner support, seed funding to develop their channels and participation in a development program that covers production costs, community engagement and wellbeing.

Here are the five Canadian creators:

According to YouTube’s press release, for Black History Month the platform will also spotlight a few creators more closely.