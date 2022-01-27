Epic Games will list several top titles for free in 2022

Epic Games has been doing the gaming community a solid the past few years by distributing games like NBA 2K21, Control, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Civilization VI and even GTA V for free, and the company has announced that this generosity isn’t going away any time soon.

Epic announced the details in its 2021 recap blog post where it detailed that it listed 89 titles with a total value word $2,120 for free on its launcher in 2021.

Apart from more free titles, Epic’s 2022 plans include introducing full-fledged player profiles that feature the player achievements the company introduced earlier this year and players’ playtime across the games they own.

Further, new library and download management tools would also make their way to the launcher sometime this year.

Here are some of the top games that will arrive on the Epic Games Store for free in 2022:

Forspoken

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2

Sifu

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Rumbleverse

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin

Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Saints Row

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Image credit: Epic Games

Source: Epic Games