Apple reportedly isn’t interested in the metaverse

At least one tech giant isn’t on board with the concept of the metaverse.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and his Power On newsletter, Apple is against the concept of creating an all-virtual metaverse world for its long-rumoured augmented reality headset.

Gurman’s sources claim that the idea is “off-limits” and that the focus of the device is on communication, content viewing and gaming. Rumours surrounding the AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) headset indicate that its display features a resolution of 8K per eye, several tracking cameras and a roughly $3,000 USD price tag (about $3,882 CAD).

Further, leaks suggest that the headset will feature more than a dozen cameras for tracking hand movements.

If these rumours are accurate, this could differentiate Apple’s headset significantly from Facebook’s Meta’s, with Facebook’s strategy focusing heavily on the concept of creating a Ready Play One-like virtual world. Some rumours point to Apple revealing its mixed reality headset in 2022.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman also offered more information regarding Apple’s rumoured 2022 iPhone SE refresh. He says that the entry-level smartphone will maintain an iPhone 8-like design, but that it will feature 5G and the iPhone 13’s processor.

Image credit: Meta

Source: Bloomberg (Power On)