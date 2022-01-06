You won’t be able to watch the 2022 Golden Globes in Canada (or elsewhere)

Every year, we do a “how to watch the Golden Globes” story.

While the majority of our regular smartphone-focused readers likely aren’t interested, a lot of general internet users absolutely are. However, we’re here now for our regularly scheduled Globes post to say that the 2022 ceremony, set for Sunday, January 9th at 9pm ET, will not actually be aired publicly at all.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” the show’s organizer, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), said in a statement on social media.

Instead, the group says it will provide “real-time updates on winners” from the 90-minute show on its website and social media channels, like Twitter and Facebook.

Historically, the event has aired on NBC in the U.S. and Bell’s CTV networks in Canada. That said, NBC confirmed last May that it would not broadcast the Globes due to ongoing issues surrounding the HFPA, which include accusations of corruption and a complete lack of Black members. Studios, actors and other representations jointly condemned the organization and called for reform. The HFPA, for its part, says it’s “committed” to change but that it needs time to enact it.

According to Deadline, these controversies are one reason for the switch to a private event, although an NBC source claimed the company wasn’t preventing the HFPA from doing its own livestream. As well, Deadline notes that this year’s event, in general, has been significantly pared down due to COVID. That means no red carpet, media or celebrities in attendance, so there won’t actually be any presenters or nominees. Given all of that, there wouldn’t have been much for people to watch even if there was a livestream.

As for the nominees, Kenneth Branagh’s Irish comedy-drama Belfast and Jane Campion’s Western drama The Power of the Dog lead the pack with five nods each. In particular, both are up for Best Picture Drama, alongside Sian Heder’s CODA, Quebec-born Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard.

The full list of nominees can be found here.

Image credit: Warner Bros.

Source: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association