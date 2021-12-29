Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2022

Every month, Sony offers a few PlayStation games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

Now, the company has revealed the first few games hitting the service in the new year.

Available starting January 4th, Sony will add three titles to PlayStation Plus, and you’ll have until January 3rd to download December’s PlayStation Plus games, which included the likes of Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, Mortal Shell, The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Until They Fall.

January 4th will see Sony add action role-playing title Persona 5 Strikers for PS4, Codemasters’ simcade racing video game Dirt 5 for PS4 and PS5 along with Ghost Ship Games’ co-op first-person shooter Deep Rock Galactic, also for PS4 and PS5.

A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $69.99/year in Canada.

Learn more about the service here and find December’s PlayStation Plus titles here.

Image credit: Atlus

Source: PlayStation