Bell’s Boxing Week deals include six months of Crave when you buy a phone

Bell is also offering discounts on phones and smartwatches

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Dec 16, 202112:34 PM EST
Bell Boxing Week

Bell’s ‘Boxing Week’ deals are now available, offering discounts on smartphones and more. Check out some of the highlights below:

You can check out all Bell’s Boxing Week deals here.

Bell is also running a few decent plan offers. As usual, Bell’s plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited data that’s throttled to a maximum speed of up to 512Kbps after you go beyond the cap in your plan.

Check out the plans below:

  • $80/mo 20GB
  • $85/mo 40GB
  • $95/mo 60GB
  • $175/mo 100GB

It’s worth noting that Bell also offered similar plans back in October. You can check out Bell’s plans here.

