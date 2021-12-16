Telus Boxing Week deals include iPhone discounts, free Galaxy Buds Live

Vancouver-based national carrier Telus’ Boxing Week deals are now live. There are some decent offers worth checking out, and we’ve included the best offers below:
- iPhone 13 – $0 down, $0/mo financing with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In
- Get free Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of select Samsung phones (online only)
- Save up to $560 on iPhone 13 series with Telus’ Bring-It-Back program
- iPhone 12 – $0 down, $18/month financing with Bring-It-Back
- Google Pixel 6 – $0 down, $15/mo financing with Bring-It-Back
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – $0 down, $23/mo financing with Bring-It-Back
- Save 30 percent on select Samsung smartwatches
- Save up to $420 on select Apple watches
- Get $70 off Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2
You can view all of Telus’ Boxing Week deals here.
Additionally, Telus has some decent plan offers available. Telus’ plans all include Canada-wide calling and texting, as well as unlimited data that throttles to a speed of up to 512Kbps when you go beyond your allotted data cap. You can check those out below:
- $80/mo 20GB
- $85/mo 40GB
- $90/mo 40GB Canada/U.S.
- $100/mo 60GB Canada/U.S.
It’s worth noting that back in October, Telus offered the same $80/20GB and $85/40GB plans, but also had a $95/60 plan that’s no longer available.
You can view Telus’ current plans here.