Get the second-gen AirPods for $148.99 at Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has the second-gen AirPods listed at a discounted cost.

Regularly priced at $179.99, Amazon has the AirPods listed for $148.99, marking a $31 discount.

The second-gen AirPods offer up to five hours of listening time per charge, which can be extended to about 24 hours when paired with the charging case.

It’s worth noting that these AirPods come with a case that can be wirelessly charged.

This deal however isn’t the last of the season. With Christmas and ‘Boxing Day’ fast approaching, expect to see steeper discounts.

If you don’t feel like waiting, click here to purchase the second-gen AirPods with the wireless charging case for $148.99 from Amazon.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon