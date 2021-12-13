You can now scan for nearby AirTags using Apple’s ‘Tracker Detect’ Android app

Apple has released a new Play Store app that will allow Android users to scan its ‘Find My’ network to find a misplaced AirTag or other devices that support the platform.

First revealed back in June, the app, ‘Tracker Detect,’ requires users to be running Android 9 or higher to search for Find My-powered trackers.

“Tracker Detect looks for item trackers that are separated from their owner and that are compatible with Apple’s Find My network,” reads the app description on the Play Store. “These item trackers include AirTag and compatible devices from other companies. If you think someone is using AirTag or another device to track your location, you can scan to try to find it.”

To look for nearby AirTags, you tap the blue ‘Scan’ button and any misplaced trackers near you will appear on the results page. The app also

It’s worth noting that the app appears to be unavailable in Canada at the moment, but it should be hitting our Play Store soon. While Apple’s AirTag and Find My network offers proactive warnings about nearby AirTags to iPhone users, the platform didn’t feature the same functionality with Android devices at launch.

This privacy issue seems to be rectified to some extent with the release of Tracker Detect. However, unlike the iPhone, the app needs to be installed and running on your Android device. Back in June, Apple reduced the time it takes for an AirTag to alert an owner of its presence to between eight and 24 hours from three days.

In other AirTag-related news, York Region Police in Toronto recently revealed that Apple’s AirTags are being used to aid in the theft of high-end vehicles.

Image credit: Apple

Via: 9to5Google