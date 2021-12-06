Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro available for an all-time low of $187 at Costco

Costco Canada currently has the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro listed for an all-time low price.

Shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘velo2k,’ the truly wireless earbuds are currently available for $187.99, marking a $77 discount from its regular $264.99 price tag.

Further, if you purchase the buds in-store, you can get an additional $10 off, essentially bringing the price down to $177.99.

Each Galaxy Bud Pro features an 11mm woofer and a 6.5mm tweeter that delivers a crisp sound with powerful bass and treble. The wireless earbuds also feature top-of-the-line active noise cancellation to cut out the background noise, allowing you to focus on the music.

On-ear controls let you play music, skip tracks, answer phone calls, and more without having to reach for your phone. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is IPX7 water-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about them becoming slightly wet.

The buds provide up to 5 hours of music or 4.5 hours of call time on a single charge when ANC is enabled. When paired with the charging case, the buds can provide up to 13 hours of additional listening time. If you’re running low on time, a quick five-minute charge can fuel up the buds to last almost an hour.

Costco has the buds available in Black, Silver and Purple colourways.

When reviewed at MobileSyrup, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro received a decent 7.5/10 rating. Read the review to learn more about the earbuds.

It’s worth noting that this deal is exclusive to Costco members only. The deal is set to expire on December 9th.

Purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro from Costco for an all-time low price of $187.99 here.

Image credit: Costco

Source: Costco Via: RedFlagDeals