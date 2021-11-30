Moovit, WeWalk partner to offer public transit help through smart canes

Intel-owned Moovit, the company behind the popular transit app of the same name, announced a new partnership with U.K. company WeWalk, which makes a smart cane for people with visual impairments.

The partnership will see WeWalk’s smart cane integrate Moovit’s ‘Transit API’ to help people more easily navigate public transit. Specifically, Moovit says that smart canes will help in the following ways:

Help identify and navigate bus stops more easily

Ensure users are at the right station

Use real-time arrival information to determine exactly when a bus or train will arrive

Offer ‘Live Directions’ for accessible step-by-step guidance for the entire journey (including multimodal routes)

Receive audio and text ‘Get Off’ alerts to help users get off at the right stop

Obtain service alerts to help avoid disruptions and plan ahead

WeWalk’s smart device attaches directly to a white cane and uses ultrasonic sensors and a vibrating handle to warn users of obstacles. Further, the device pairs with the WeWalk smartphone app through Bluetooth to offer mobility services straight from the cane, such as Moovit’s transit capabilities.

You can learn more about the Moovit and WeWalk partnership here.

Image credit: Moovit and WeWalk