It looks like Sonos could have plans to release a smaller subwoofer

Multi-room audio company Sonos may have leaked its next product through its app. The latest update to its app mentions a new Sub Mini.

Sonos has yet to reveal the device officially, but its name hints that it will be a subwoofer. This means that it will attach to an existing audio system to provide additional bass. The Sonos app’s ‘Quick Help’ page describes the Sub Mini as cylindrical in shape. This is a stark contrast to the rectangular design the main Sonos Sub features.

The regular Sub (Gen 3) costs $949 in Canada, so hopefully, the Sub Mini will be priced under $500. That said, I expect it to fall in the $600-$700 price range.

The existing Sonos Sub is also already pretty reasonably sized, so the Sub Mini is possibly even smaller than the Sonos Move.

Sonos has a pretty solid track record of releasing two products per year. For example, in 2021 the audio company released the Sonos Roam in April. With this in mind, the Sub Mini might drop in the spring of 2022.

Source: Reddit user Via: Android Police