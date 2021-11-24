Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera app brings ‘Pro Mode’ support to more lenses

If you’re one of the few people out there who prefers to use a ‘Pro Mode’ with your smartphone camera and you’re a Galaxy S21 Ultra owner, this update is for you.

A new update to the S21 Ultra’s several shooters now allows Pro mode across both its telephoto cameras, including the 10-megapixel 10x telephoto and 3x telephoto shooter, instead of just its main 108-megapixel and 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. So far, the ‘Expert Raw‘ app is only available in the South Korean Galaxy Store, but according to leaker FrontTron, if you install it via an APK, the app will work in any region.

Galaxy Expert RAW

APK: https://t.co/RO8DXM0AWX

Lightroom Profile:https://t.co/Nxq7ae4NF5 Supported in S21U running Android 12 or above. Linear DNG 16bit raw, Lossless JPEG, HDR, ISO, Shutter-Speed, EV, Manual Focus, White Balance, Histogram, UW, Wide, Tele(3x), Tele(10x) lens pic.twitter.com/6VSuDQo9tE — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) November 24, 2021

Samsung will likely release the app in Canada and the U.S. in the near future. It’s also worth noting that the tech giant could release a version of the app for the S21 and S21+ soon.

As its name suggests, Pro Mode gives options for advanced camera features, allowing you to control settings typically associated with a DSLR like ISO, shutter speed and RAW file types. It’s worth noting that if you plan to edit RAW photos, make sure to use an app like Photoshop or Lightroom and not Google’s Photo app since it removes HDR and other editing options.

For more on the S21 Ultra, check out my review of the smartphone from earlier this year.

Source: @FrontTron Via: The Verge