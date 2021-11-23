Send flowers and bouquets with FTD via Uber Eats

Trying to send flowers to loved ones this holiday season? There is a new player in the market that you’re already accustomed to.

Uber Eats is partnering with Florists’ Transworld Delivery (FTD) to enable on-demand flower delivery to clients all across Canada through FTD’s affiliate ProFlowers.

Launching tomorrow, November 24th, in Ontario, Alberta, BC, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Quebec, users would be able to order flowers, balloons and more from a network of 200 local florists.

“We are thrilled to partner with FTD to provide a quick and convenient way for Canadians across the country to access fresh bouquets and items to gift loved ones – just in time for the holiday season,” said Lola Kassim, head of delivery for Uber. “By pairing their expertise with our best-in-class technology, we’re able to support a network of 200 local florists and extend on-demand flower delivery to customers nationwide.”

To access the new feature, open the Uber Eats app on November 24th and you’ll see a new flower icon. Tap the new icon and select one of the numerous ProFlowers stores and proceed to order like you regularly would with Uber Eats.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Uber Eats and offer our florist partners in Canada opportunities to grow their customer base,” said Charlie Cole, CEO of FTD. “As we continue FTD’s evolution, we’re hyper-focused on how we can modernize the business to better support our florists and customers through partnerships like Uber Eats that allow orders to flow directly into Mercury HQ, our next-gen POS system.”

To celebrate the launch, Uber Eats is offering $10 off on flower orders over $50.

Image credit: Uber Eats, ShutterStock