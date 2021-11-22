A new way to smoke: Uber Eats now offers cannabis product pickup

Ontario residents can now place a pickup order for their favourite cannabis products from Tokyo Smoke through the Uber Eats app.

The two organizations entered a partnership that went into effect Monday. Uber Eats users can now access a new, dedicated, section on the app that allows them to select products from the Tokyo Smokes flower collection and a range of accessories. The retailer has 56 locations across the province, according to its website. All orders are completed within an hour of being placed.

“We are partnering with industry leaders like Tokyo Smoke to offer safe, convenient options for people in Ontario to purchase legal cannabis,” Lola Kassim, general manager of Uber Eats Canada, said in a press release.”By combining a streamlined ordering process through the Uber Eats app with Tokyo Smoke’s in-person pickup service, we’re creating a new end-to-end experience for responsible cannabis ordering across the province.”

The underground illegal cannabis market continues to be an issue in Canada, and the companies say a partnership like this can help combat that. According to Stats Canada, the underground market accounts for 40 percent of all nonmedical cannabis sales.

Here’s how it works:

Step 1: Log onto the Uber Eats apps and select the cannabis category or search for Tokyo Smoke. A warning will come up asking the user to confirm their age.

Step 2: Once the age is confirmed, users will be able to select what products they would like to place for pick up.

Step 3: Place your order and head over to the selected store where an employee will check identification and fulfill the order.

Uber Eats’ app is available on iOS and Android.

Source: Uber Eats