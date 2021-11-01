Google’s Pixel 3 hits end-of-life status

Pour one out for Google’s Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Following three years of software updates, Google’s Pixel 3 series has officially hit end-of-life status, with last month’s October Security bulletin being the final patch the smartphone will receive. This followed Android 12 hitting the smartphone just a few weeks ago

Google’s Pixel 3 series first released back in October of 2018. While the smartphone series was generally praised for its excellent value, the Pixel 3 XL also featured a rather massive display notch.

The Pixel 3 features a 5.5-inch OLED display, while the Pixel 3 XL includes a 6.3-inch POLED screen. Both devices also come equipped with a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chip.

Google recently released its Pixel 6 series to a significant amount of critical acclaim. The smartphones feature impressive camera software, a new sleek design and most importantly, great value. For more on the Pixel 6 series, check out our reviews of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Via: XDA Developers