Zoomer Wireless is offering 9GB for $45 and more

There's also a plan that offers 6GB for $36

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Nov 1, 20217:45 PM EDT
Zoomer Wireless, a B.C.-based telecom that provides wireless services targeted at older adults, is offering a new promotion.

These new offers include the following:

  • 9GB/$45
  • 6GB/$36
  • 14GB/$76.50 for two lines

The carrier’s plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling minutes, unlimited incoming text, call display, call waiting, conference calling, name display and mini voicemail.

This is for Bring Your Own Device users and comes with a CARP membership, an advocacy group for older Canadians that promotes equitable access to health care, financial security and more.

All plans also come with a ZoomerMag subscription.

You can check out the deals, here.

