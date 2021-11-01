Best Buy kicks off November with deals you won’t want to miss

We’re back with the Top Deals from Best Buy Canada. You can find discounts on products ranging from Nanoleaf lights to Sony’s noise cancelling headphones.

Check out our curated list of the best sales to kick off November below:

Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV 2021: Buy for $899.99 (save $300)

Sony BRAVIA XR X90J 65-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV 2021: Buy for $1499.99 (save $400)

HP OMEN 25L Gaming PC (Intel Core i7-11700F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060): Buy for $1799.99 (save $200)

BenQ 25-inch FHD 144Hz 1ms GTG IPS LCD FreeSync Gaming Monitor: Buy for $229.99 (save $85)

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones: Buy for $179.99 (save $170)

JBL Free II In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones: Buy for $79.99 (save $140)

Nextbase 522GW 1440p Dash Cam w/ 3-inch HD Touch Screen Wi-Fi & Amazon Alexa Built In: Buy for $199.99 (save $100)

Thinkware X700 Full HD 1080p Dash Cam & Rear Camera: Buy for $179.99 (save $170)

ASUS C204EE 11.6-inch Chromebook (Intel Celeron N4020/32GB eMMC/4GB RAM/Chrome OS): Buy for $169.99 (save $140)

HP 15.6-inch Laptop (Intel Core i5-1135G7/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 10): Buy for $749.99 (save $150)

JBL Clip 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker: Buy for $59.99 (save $30)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 3-Pack: Buy for $184.99 (save $145)

Blink Outdoor Wire-Free 1080p IP Security Camera System – 5-Pack: Buy for $279.99 (save $220)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: Buy for $199.99 (save $80)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor: Buy for $579.99 (save $300)

Dyson V7 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum: Buy for $399.99 (save $100)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ 64GB Android 11 Tablet with Qualcomm SM7225 8-Core Processor: Buy for $479.99 (save $190)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.