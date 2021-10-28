Interactive Ontario launches digital hub highlighting province’s games and studios

Interactive Ontario has unveiled The Lodgge, a digital hub for all things video games and interactive entertainment in the province.

The not-for-profit industry trade organization’s site features news, events, job listings and more for games that are made in Ontario.

Welcome to The Lodgge, Ontario's Home for Video Games and Interactive Entertainment. Come visit https://t.co/n7eA787nBF to keep up with the latest news, jobs, events, and games from around the province. We have also launched our very own podcast! See you there🏡🔥 — The Lodgge (@TheLodgge) October 28, 2021

There’s also a ‘games library’ to view games by studio, provided that they’re Interactive Ontario members. These include Toronto’s DrinkBox (Guacamelee!), Capy (Grindstone) and Cococucumber (Echo Generation) and London’s Digital Extremes (Warframe).

The Lodgge also has a Twitch channel, which it says will be used to host Ontario developers so they can promote their games. Further, there’s an official Lodgge podcast that will host various guests, with the first episode featuring Digital Extremes’ Danielle Sokolowski.

The full Lodgge hub can be viewed here.