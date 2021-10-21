Apple and Ubisoft’s Mythic Quest has been renewed for two more seasons

Apple has renewed Mythic Quest for a third and fourth season.

Rob McElhenney, the video game comedy’s co-creator, co-writer and star, announced the renewal in a video on social media.

Amusingly, the news came during an exchange between McElhenney and Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins, who narrated the show’s second COVID special, “Everlight.” Jason Sudeikis, the co-creator, co-writer and star of fellow acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy series Ted Lasso, also makes a fun appearance in the video.

Mythic Quest‘s second season wrapped up in June, although it hadn’t been clear until now whether the series would be returning. In the video, McElhenney confirms that Mythic Quest Season 3 will premiere sometime in 2022, before the third season of Ted Lasso.

Co-produced by video game publishing giant Ubisoft and Lionsgate Television, Mythic Quest follows a game development studio as it works on an expansion to its massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG). Several of McElhenney’s creative partners on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, including Megan Ganz and Charlie Day, also work with him on Mythic Quest.

Image credit: Apple