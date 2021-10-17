Best Buy’s latest deals include Sony noise-cancelling headphones for 48% off

If you’re in the market for noise-cancelling headphones, today’s your day. As part of its weekly “Top Deals” program, Best Buy Canada has discounted Sony’s midrange WHXB900N noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones by $170—that’s a whopping 48% off.

And if in-ear is your preference, you’ll also find noise-cancelling earbuds from Sony for $180 among the deals below:

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $179.99 (save $170)

Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $180)

Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $999.99 (save $148)

LG NanoCell 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $1,699.99 (save $200)

ASUS ROG Strix G10DK Gaming PC for $1,299.99 (save $200)

DJI Mini 2 Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $699.99 (save $30)

ASUS VivoBook 15 M515 15.6″ Laptop for $549.99 (save $150)

ASUS VivoBook X515 15.6″ Laptop for $649.99 (save $100)

Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $199.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Cam WiFi Indoor IP Camera for $129.99 (save $50)

Google Nest Doorbell (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $229.99 (save $70)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro 47mm Multisport GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor for $479.99 (save $400)

Garmin Approach S12 43.7mm Golf GPS Watch for $199.99 (save $60)

Dyson V11 Absolute Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum for $799.99 (save $150)

Microsoft Surface Go 2 10.5″ 128GB Windows 10 S Tablet With Intel Pentium Gold Processor for $599.99 (save $100)

Insignia Digital Air Fryer for $89.99 (save $60)

Sony Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera with FE 28-70mm Lens Kit for $1,599.99 (save $100)

WD Easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $469.99 (save $120)

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.