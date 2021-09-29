Digital resources for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

The 24-hour crisis line for residential school survivors and family is 1-866-925-4419.

Hope for Wellness has a 24/7 toll-free helpline available for all Indigenous Peoples at 1-855-242-3310, and offers online chat-based counselling services.

The federal government has declared Thursday, September 30th Canada’s inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in honour of the lost children and survivors of Canada’s residential school system, their families and communities.

As a statutory holiday, the purpose of this day is to pause and reflect on the history and ongoing effects of the country’s abusive residential school system, which operated from the 1870s until 1996 under the joint administration of the Canadian government and Christian churches.

In the lead-up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, here are some resources to learn more about Indigenous Peoples’ calls for action and justice, charities to support, how to identify what Indigenous lands you (and your digital footprint) stand on, and the role of technology in reconciliation.

Read the 94 calls to action published by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

Read the 231 calls for justice published by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Watch the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network’s (APTN) special programming for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Donate to Indigenous charities in your area.

Use Native Land Digital’s interactive map to identify what Indigenous territories, treaties, and languages exist on the land where you live.

Add the ‘Web Acknowledgement‘ Chrome browser extension by caleblstone to discover on which Indigenous lands the websites you visit are physically stored.

Read Katłįà (Catherine) Lafferty’s report for IndigiNews about the experts and programs working to “lift barriers for Indigenous Peoples in B.C.’s booming tech industry.”

Read Jarret Leaman’s article in BetaKit explaining why “Canadian tech must embrace Indigenous reconciliation.”

Read Mélissa Godin’s feature in The Globe and Mail on how “poor internet connectivity has affected nearly every aspect of life” for residents of Nunavut.

Read Aisha Malik’s story for MobileSyrup celebrating Indigenous TikTok creators who are “using the app to spread laughter and connect with others.”