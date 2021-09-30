Here’s the content coming to CBC Gem in October 2021

CBC has shared the full list of movies and shows coming to its ‘Gem’ video streaming service in October.

You can view the full list of content coming to the platform below:

October 1st

Call the Midwife: season 8

What’s Your Ailment

The Office UK: season 1

There Are No Fakes

Jamie Cooks Italy

October 5th

Sort Of

October 6th

Diggstown

War of the Worlds: season 2

October 8th

Firecrackers

October 15th

Sherlock: season 2

R.L Stine’s the Haunting Hour: season 3

Daughter

October 17th

Writing the Land

The Great Canadian Baking Show

A Suitable Boy

October 22nd

Smother

Diego Star

Fatima in Kabul

October 29th

Pen15 Animated Special

Felicia’s Journey

Dreamland: The Burning Black Wall Street

R.L Stine’s the Haunting Hour: season 4

Grand Designs New Zealand: season 4

CBC Gem offers free viewing with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. It’s available on iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.

You can see what came to CBC Gem in September here.

Image credit: CBC