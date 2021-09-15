Samsung Pay now supports TD debit and credit cards

Samsung Canada has announced that TD cards, TD Access Cards and TD credit cards are now supported by Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay also works with American Express, Simplii Financial, Tangerine, Stack, Scotiabank, RBC, Brim Financial, Rogers Bank Mastercard, KOHO, Alberta Treasury Branch and more.

Additionally, Samsung Pay users can collect rewards and benefits by uploading eligible loyalty cards. You can also use Samsung Pay with Galaxy wearables and smartphones including the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+.

Samsung Pay is available for download on the Samsung Apps Galaxy Store and Google Play.

