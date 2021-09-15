Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ rumoured to feature 50-megapixel sensor, hole-punch display

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 is set to launch early next year and is expected to feature a significant camera upgrade.

Ice Universe, a well-known Samsung leaker, has posted some of the S22 and S22+’s purported specs. According to the leak, Samsung’s devices are set to use a GN5 camera sensor, which means both smartphones will offer a 50-megapixel camera sensor.

This is a significant upgrade as the S21 only offered a 12-megapixel primary shooter. It’s possible that Samsung might use the GN5 for another camera lens like its 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, but that seems very unlikely.

S22、S22+ Camera ： GN5 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

The GN5 sensor supports video up to 8K at 30fps and 12.5-megapixel output with 4-in-1 pixel binning.

Additionally, Ice Universe claims that the S22 won’t use an Under Display Camera (UDC), but that it will stick with the hole-punch display from previous years.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy S22 series still uses Hole, and still uses the same camera area design as the S21 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 14, 2021

Furthermore, Ice Universe indicates that the S22 will apparently feature 45W charging speeds with USB-C. The Galaxy Note 10+ offered this charging speed, but Samsung’s charging speeds are typically limited to 25W.

The report also states that the S22 Ultra will be the only one with this higher charging speed.

100%

S22 Ultra，45W，10V/4.5A — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2021

Lastly, Ice Universe says that the Exynos 2200 processor on Samsung’s device will feature a 1× Cortex-X2 core at 2.9GHz with 3 at 2.8GHz and 4 at 2.2GHz.

The AMD GPU, meanwhile, will have a frequency of 1250 MHz, though only on the S22 Ultra.

Source: Ice Universe (2), (3),(4) Via: 9to5Google