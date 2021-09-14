fbpx
Play as Marvel villain Carnage in the latest season of Fortnite

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Sep 14, 20217:02 AM EDT
The skin will be available as part of the game’s Battle Pass Chapter 2, Season 8, which launched on September 13th.

To unlock Carnage, players need to complete quests and take down enough players in Battle Royale mode to gain experience. Similar to past special skins, Carnage is unlocked at the end of this Battle Pass.

Carnage’s inclusion comes just weeks before the movie release of the Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the upcoming movie, Woody Harrelson plays Cletus Kasady’s symbiote, Carnage.

At this point, Marvel-Fortnite crossovers have grown pretty common. For example, Carnage joins Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, Thanos and Black Panther.

Source: Fortnite

