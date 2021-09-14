Play as Marvel villain Carnage in the latest season of Fortnite

Marvel villain, Carnage, is coming to Fortnite.

The skin will be available as part of the game’s Battle Pass Chapter 2, Season 8, which launched on September 13th.

…Strange things have been happening on the Island while you were asleep. Chapter 2 Season 8 – 9.13.21https://t.co/pGMbkgkhNM pic.twitter.com/Z6wtdTqMw3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

To unlock Carnage, players need to complete quests and take down enough players in Battle Royale mode to gain experience. Similar to past special skins, Carnage is unlocked at the end of this Battle Pass.

Carnage’s inclusion comes just weeks before the movie release of the Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In the upcoming movie, Woody Harrelson plays Cletus Kasady’s symbiote, Carnage.

Forget host. Forget symbiote. There is only Carnage. pic.twitter.com/ZjsIoUuwMm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

At this point, Marvel-Fortnite crossovers have grown pretty common. For example, Carnage joins Wolverine, Iron Man, Thor, Thanos and Black Panther.

Source: Fortnite