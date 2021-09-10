Tesla Model S Plaid sets new Nürburgring lap record for production EVs

Tesla has set a new lap record for production electric vehicles (EVs) at the famous Nürburgring track in Germany.

The previous record-holder was Porsche with the electric Taycan with a time of 7:42 when it hit the track in 2019. The Tesla Model S Plaid version was able to blaze around the loop in 7:30:9, according to a recent tweet from Twitter’s biggest fan and Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

Musk also clarified that the Tesla was straight from the factory without any modifications and that he hopes to try again with carbon breaks, aerodynamic surfaces and track tires.

This record is pretty arbitrary since the Taycan is really the only car it’s competing with, at least for now. With that in mind, after spending a few weeks with the Taycan last year, this record is likely nothing to scoff at since Porsche’s EV is still super fast — and if the Tesla Model S Plaid is even faster, it’s likely a pretty impressive vehicle.

Source: Elon Musk Via: The Verge