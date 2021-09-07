Google shares search trend data for the Canadian election

Google Trends has shared how Canadians are searching about the election so far. Although the search giant clearly states that “search data is not an indicator of voter intention,” it’s interesting nonetheless to see what people have been Googling about the political parties.

First, Google Trends notes that over the last week, the majority of political party search interest has gone to the People’s Party (PPC) and the New Democratic Party (NDP). The NDP slightly edged out the PPC with 30 percent of searches to 29 percent. The Conservative party came third with 24 percent, followed by Liberals at 12 percent and Bloc Québécois at five percent. (These numbers are fluid, and already changed once while writing this article. Check the below infographic for the live numbers.)

Google Trends followed that up with a look at how search interest has shifted since August 25th. The NDP rode high in spot number one followed by the Conservatives and PPC with the Liberals and Block taking up the bottom ranks. Starting September 1st, the PPC and Conservative began trading search interest, and the Liberals and Bloc began swapping ranks as well. Things settling on the 5th when the PPC jumped to the top of ranks, followed by the NDP, Conservatives, Liberals and Bloc in last.

The Google Trends page for the election also displays a search interest breakdown by province. B.C., Yukon, Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and much of Atlantic Canada searching primarily for NDP, while Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario searched for the PPC. P.E.I. was the only province to search primarily for Liberals while Quebec was the only province searching primarily for Conservatives.

Finally, Google Trends shows a breakdown of search interest specifically for political leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed 53 percent of searches, followed by 25 percent for the Conservative’s Erin O’Toole. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh claimed 12 percent of searches, while the PPC’s Maxime Bernier took eight percent. Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet had two percent of searchers.

Those interested can view all the data here.