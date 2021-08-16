Intel reveals Arc, a new high-performance graphics brand to rival Nvidia and AMD

Intel has announced its new high-performance graphics products brand, Intel Arc.
The new Arc brand will span hardware, software and services from multiple hardware generations, including the DG2, which will arrive under the codename “Alchemist” in the first quarter of 2022. Alchemist is built on the Intel Xe HPG microarchitecture and is said to be capable of competing with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.
Intel’s Arc-based Alchemist GPUs will be available on both desktops and laptops, with Intel aiming to compete with the other two big guns in the market, AMD and Nvidia.
Rivalling Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling tech (DLSS), Intel also promises to offer AI-accelerated super sampling to upscale games and provide smoother and faster refresh rates. Intel’s Arc GPUs will also support mesh shading, variable-rate shading, video upscaling and real-time ray tracing.
Further, Intel also revealed the codenames for its future generations under the new Arc brand — namely, Battlemage, Celestial and Druid — with more information about the new brand coming in later in 2021.
