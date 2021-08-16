PREVIOUS|
Qualcomm reveals its new Integrated SIM technology

The iSIM would allow for even smaller devices

Aug 16, 2021

12:12 PM EDT

Qualcomm is introducing a new type of SIM Card called the Integrated eUICC (Embedded Universal Integrated Circuit Card) or iSIM.

The iSIM will bring cellular connectivity to even smaller devices. Manufacturers will be able to implement the iSIM on the Snapdragon 888 SoC so that users can conveniently and securely activate or manage their cellular service without needing to buy a separate chip.

Qualcomm says it will implement the iSIM into Snapdragon’s 888’s built-in Secure Processing Unit, which enables security-critical use cases and applications.

Further, Qualcomm claims that the iSIM can help accelerate the deployment of mobile devices, simplify device design and real estate, host applications such as electronic IDs, banking, transit and more.

Additionally, companies would be able to remotely enable SIMs with this technology, per Qualcomm.

Source: Qualcomm

