Samsung’s latest laptop offering, the Galaxy Book Go, which the tech giant is positioning as an ultra-compact and portable device, is now available in Canada.
You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Book Go at Samsung Experience Store, Best Buy Canada locations and online at Samsung.com/ca for $419.99.
The laptop is powered by the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor along with a Qualcomm Adreno graphics card and 4 GB LPDDR4x Memory.
It features a 14-inch anti-glare full HD display and will be available in the Mystic Silver colour variant and 64GB storage specification. The laptop also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.
The compact laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and boasts two 1.5 W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, an internal digital mic and a 720p HD camera.
Further, the laptop has two USB Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 port, one headphone-out/mic-in combo port, along with a chiclet keyboard (Island-type keyboard).
The Samsung Galaxy Book Go has a 42.3 Wh (Watt Hours) battery that allows it to run up to 18 hours on a single charge.
While the Samsung Galaxy Book Go's listing on Samsung's website doesn't let me purchase it at the time of writing this (2:30 pm ET), according to the company's news release, the laptop will be available to purchase today, August 3rd
Image credit: Samsung
Source: Samsung
