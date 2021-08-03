PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go is now available in Canada

The Galaxy Book can be purchased at Samsung Experience Stores, Best Buy Canada locations and online at Samsung.com/ca for $419.99

Aug 3, 2021

3:00 PM EDT

Samsung’s latest laptop offering, the Galaxy Book Go, which the tech giant is positioning as an ultra-compact and portable device, is now available in Canada.

You can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Book Go at Samsung Experience Store, Best Buy Canada locations and online at Samsung.com/ca for $419.99.

The laptop is powered by the new Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor along with a Qualcomm Adreno graphics card and 4 GB LPDDR4x Memory.

It features a 14-inch anti-glare full HD display and will be available in the Mystic Silver colour variant and 64GB storage specification. The laptop also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

The compact laptop runs on Windows 10 Home and boasts two 1.5 W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, an internal digital mic and a 720p HD camera.

Further, the laptop has two USB Type-C ports, one USB 2.0 port, one headphone-out/mic-in combo port, along with a chiclet keyboard (Island-type keyboard).

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go has a 42.3 Wh (Watt Hours) battery that allows it to run up to 18 hours on a single charge.

While the Samsung Galaxy Book Go’s listing on Samsung’s website doesn’t let me purchase it at the time of writing this (2:30 pm ET), according to the company’s news release, the laptop will be available to purchase today, August 3rd, at Samsung Experience Stores, Best Buy Canada locations and online at Samsung.com/ca for $419.99.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung

