New games and apps added to Google Play Pass

Google Play Pass released in 2019 as a membership service that gives subscribers access to numerous Android games and applications. Several apps and games have since been added to the platform, allowing you to save money on mobile titles like Dead Cells, Star Wars: Kotor, Teslagrad and more.
Google has announced a few new titles are coming to the service, taking the total well over 800 games and apps.
Check out the new titles added below:
- Tesla vs Lovecraft: Free with Google Play Pass subscription, regularly $9.99
“Play as enigmatic inventor Nikola Tesla as you mow down nightmarish monsters from the mind of famed horror author H.P. Lovecraft.”
- Delight Games (Premium Library): Free with Google Play Pass subscription, regularly $29.99
“70+ interactive volumes to immerse you in new worlds. Enjoy a massive new trove of choose your own adventure stories that span every possible world from fantasy to mystery, horror, adventure and even some romance.”
- Who is Awesome: Free with Google Play Pass subscription, regularly $0.99
“Chase and run your way through different lands in a single-player mini-game collection that challenges you to outthink characters from four popular games.”
- Starman: Free with Google Play Pass, regularly $4.49
“Guide Starman through a breathtaking series of atmospheric architectural scenes and elaborate puzzles that are challenging, relaxing and immersive.”
- Super Glitch Dash: No in-app purchases with Google Play Pass subscription
“Get ready to immerse yourself in this jaw-dropping, rhythm-driven runner that takes everything you love about the acclaimed original Glitch Dash to the next level.”
- Cytus II: Free with Google Play subscription, regularly $1.99
“Step into the future, where a mysterious DJ legend is at the center of this music rhythm game that puts 100+ songs from all over the world at your fingertips.”
- Summer Catchers: Free with Google Play Pass subscription, regularly $3.99
“Travel to distant uncharted lands full of mystery, strange creatures and exciting races as you pursue a quest to finally experience summer.”
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition: Free with Google Play Pass subscription, regularly $5.99
“Defy gravity and discover secret mysteries in this 2D metroidvania platformer that puts you in a battle for survival against enemies bent on oppression.”
Click here to see the full list of games and apps added since June 1st, 2021.
Play Pass is Google’s Android app/game subscription service that launched in July 2020 in Canada. It’s a direct competitor to Apple Arcade, which costs $5.99 per month.
Play Pass costs $5.99 per month or $34.99 per year. If you have other family members linked to your Google account, you can also share this service with up to five other users.
To learn more about Google Play Pass, click here.
Comments